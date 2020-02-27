The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Spartans for the season. Winthrop defeated South Carolina Upstate 79-53 on Jan. 23.
Winthrop finishes the regular season against High Point at home on Saturday. The Eagles are a game back of first-place Radford (15-2), which ends the regular season at home against Gardner-Webb on Saturday.
South Carolina Upstate finishes out the regular season against Hampton on the road on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.