DID YOU KNOW: Duquesne went 10-2 against non-conference programs last season. In those 12 games, the Dukes gave up a mere 61.8 points per game while scoring 73.3 per outing. Winthrop went 4-7 in non-conference play, averaging 71.5 points and allowing 72.1 per game in the process.
