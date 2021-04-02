Kelsey played for Skip Prosser at Xavier and coached under him at Wake Forest.
Prosser went 37-53 in three seasons with the Catamounts. After a 7-25 debut, Prosser took Western Carolina to a 19-12 mark in 2020.
Winthrop vice president of intercollegiate athletics Ken Halpin said it was that turnaround that showed him Prosser was ready. Halpin said the chance to bring in someone with experience who knows Winthrop’s culture and tradition was what they were looking for.
Winthrop has won the past two Big South Conference Tournaments. The Eagles were a 12th seed in the NCAA Tournament and fell to No. 5 seed Villanova in the opening round.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.