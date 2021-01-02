CREATING OFFENSE: Vaudrin has directly created 40 percent of all Winthrop field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 19 field goals and 47 assists in those games.
THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Winthrop’s Falden has attempted 36 3-pointers and connected on 36.1 percent of them, and is 12 for 28 over his past five games.
ASSIST RATIOS: The Eagles have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Buccaneers. Charleston Southern has an assist on 41 of 79 field goals (51.9 percent) over its previous three games while Winthrop has assists on 46 of 88 field goals (52.3 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: The Winthrop offense has scored 88.9 points per game, the ninth-highest figure in Division I. Charleston Southern has only averaged 65.2 points per game, which ranks 221st nationally.
