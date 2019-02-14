Winthrop (17-8, 9-3) vs. Gardner-Webb (16-10, 7-5)

Paul Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop looks for its 11th straight win in the head-to-head series over Gardner-Webb. Winthrop has won by an average of 10 points in its last 10 wins over the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Gardner-Webb’s last win in the series came on Jan. 10, 2015, a 65-64 win.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. David Efianayi, DJ Laster and Eric Jamison have combined to score 46 percent of Gardner-Webb’s points this season and 51 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Winthrop, Nych Smith, Adam Pickett and Bjorn Broman have combined to account for 45 percent of the team’s total scoring, including 54 percent of all Eagles points over their last five.

BIG SOUTH BOOST: The Eagles have allowed only 76.8 points per game to conference opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 80 per game they gave up over 10 non-conference games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Efianayi has accounted for 41 percent of all Gardner-Webb field goals over the last five games. Efianayi has 39 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Gardner-Webb is 0-5 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 16-5 when it scores at least 62.

STREAK SCORING: Gardner-Webb has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 87 points while giving up 61.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Winthrop is ranked sixth among Division I teams with an average of 85.6 points per game. The Eagles have averaged 90 points per game over their last three games.

