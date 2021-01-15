SUPER SENIORS: Winthrop’s Chandler Vaudrin, Adonis Arms and Charles Falden have combined to account for 43 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 42 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.
BIG SOUTH IMPROVEMENT: The Eagles have scored 86.8 points per game against Big South opponents so far, an improvement from the 80.7 per game they put up in non-conference play.
SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Vaudrin has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Winthrop field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 13 field goals and 19 assists in those games.
TWO STREAKS: Longwood has dropped its last eight road games, scoring 62.1 points and allowing 72 points during those contests. Winthrop has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 83.8 points while giving up 73.2.
ASSIST RATIOS: The Eagles have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Lancers. Winthrop has 38 assists on 79 field goals (48.1 percent) across its past three games while Longwood has assists on 25 of 69 field goals (36.2 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Winthrop is rated 15th nationally by scoring 85.3 points per game this season. Longwood has only averaged 66.7 points per game, which ranks 235th.
