SENIOR STUDS: Winthrop’s Chandler Vaudrin, Hunter Hale and Josh Ferguson have collectively scored 40 percent of all Eagles points this season, though that trio’s output has dropped to 29 percent over the last five games.CLUTCH CHANDLER: Vaudrin has connected on 40.4 percent of the 52 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 13 over the last five games. He’s also made 50.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Gardner-Webb is 0-9 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 10-5 when it scores at least 65.

STREAK SCORING: Winthrop has won its last six road games, scoring 81.7 points, while allowing 68 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Winthrop offense has scored 80.4 points per game this season, ranking the Eagles 15th among Division I teams. The Gardner-Webb defense has allowed 71.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 206th overall).

