ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Winthrop has leaned on senior leadership this year while Presbyterian has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Eagles, seniors Chandler Vaudrin, Hunter Hale and Josh Ferguson have collectively scored 39 percent of the team’s points this season. In the other locker room, freshmen Cory Hightower, Michael Isler and Zeb Graham have collectively scored 38 percent of Presbyterian’s points this season, including 42 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.CLUTCH CHANDLER: Vaudrin has connected on 40.4 percent of the 57 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 13 over the last five games. He’s also converted 51.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Presbyterian is 0-12 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 9-5 when it scores at least 65.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Eagles have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Blue Hose. Presbyterian has an assist on 31 of 66 field goals (47 percent) across its past three contests while Winthrop has assists on 45 of 76 field goals (59.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Winthrop offense has scored 80 points per game this season, ranking the Eagles 19th among Division I teams. The Presbyterian defense has allowed 72.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 245th overall).

