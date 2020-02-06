Cory Gensler had 11 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the Fighting Camels (11-12, 2-9), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Cedric Henderson Jr. added 10 points.
The Eagles swept the regular-season series from Campbell. Winthrop defeated Campbell 87-72 on Jan. 4.
Winthrop plays Longwood on the road on Saturday. Campbell plays Presbyterian at home on Saturday.
___
___
