Winthrop plays LSU on 4-game road slide

Winthrop Eagles (5-6) at LSU Tigers (9-1) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop visits LSU looking to stop its four-game road slide. The Tigers are 6-0 on their home court. LSU ranks fourth in the SEC in team defense, giving up 61.8 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

The Eagles are 0-4 on the road. Winthrop ranks seventh in the Big South with 30.3 rebounds per game led by Kelton Talford averaging 7.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: K.J. Williams is scoring 18.6 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Tigers. Adam Miller is averaging 13.9 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 39.5% for LSU.

Talford is averaging 17.9 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Sin’Cere McMahon is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

