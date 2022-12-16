Winthrop plays LSU on 4-game road slide

Winthrop Eagles (5-6) at LSU Tigers (9-1)
The Eagles are 0-4 on the road. Winthrop ranks seventh in the Big South with 30.3 rebounds per game led by Kelton Talford averaging 7.7.
TOP PERFORMERS: K.J. Williams is scoring 18.6 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Tigers. Adam Miller is averaging 13.9 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 39.5% for LSU.
Talford is averaging 17.9 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Sin’Cere McMahon is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Winthrop.
