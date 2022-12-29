Winthrop plays South Carolina Upstate, aims to break road slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Winthrop Eagles (5-8) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-6) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina Upstate -3; over/under is 146.5 BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop will attempt to end its six-game road skid when the Eagles visit South Carolina Upstate. The Spartans are 4-0 on their home court. South Carolina Upstate ranks seventh in the Big South with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Mysta Goodloe averaging 2.0.

The Eagles have gone 0-6 away from home. Winthrop ranks third in the Big South shooting 36.2% from downtown. Isaiah Wilson paces the Eagles shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The Spartans and Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Gainey averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Trae Broadnax is shooting 41.7% and averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

Kelton Talford is shooting 74.1% and averaging 17.9 points for the Eagles. Toneari Lane is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 75.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

