ROCK HILL, S.C. — Kyle Zunic scored 10 of his career-high 21 points in the first half when the Eagles built a 19-point lead and Winthrop defeated Maryland-Eastern Shore 88-74 in a Thursday morning game.

Zunic had four 3-pointers as Winthrop (6-4), second nationally in 3-point field goals per game at 13.4, made 14 of 38 from distance. The Australian sophomore also grabbed 10 rebounds.

Josh Ferguson and Bjorn Broman added three 3s and 15 points apiece and Nych Smith scored 12 points and had six assists.

Ryan Andino scored his 21 points on seven 3-pointers for the Hawks (1-11), who have lost six straight and all nine of their road games.

Zunic hit a 3-pointer in the opening minute and the Eagles led the rest of the way. A 3-pointer by Smith and two by Ferguson started a 13-0 run that gave Winthrop a 35-18 lead and the Eagles led by double figures thereafter.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.