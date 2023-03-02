Radford takes on Winthrop in Big South Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Winthrop Eagles (15-16, 10-8 Big South) vs. Radford Highlanders (18-13, 12-6 Big South) Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Radford Highlanders play in the Big South Tournament against the Winthrop Eagles. The Highlanders have gone 12-6 against Big South teams, with a 6-7 record in non-conference play. Radford averages 69.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Eagles are 10-8 in Big South play. Winthrop ranks ninth in the Big South scoring 29.4 points per game in the paint led by Kelton Talford averaging 15.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: DaQuan Smith is shooting 42.1% and averaging 13.5 points for the Highlanders. Bryan Antoine is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Radford.

Talford is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Eagles. Cory Hightower is averaging 13.5 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 64.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

