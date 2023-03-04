Radford beats Winthrop 78-69 to reach Big South semifinals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Josiah Jeffers had 21 points in Radford’s 78-69 win over Winthrop in a quarterfinal battle in the Big South Conference tournament on Friday night.
Kasen Harrison led the way for the Eagles (15-16) with 26 points and four assists. Winthrop also got 20 points and 12 rebounds from Kelton Talford. Cory Hightower also had nine points.
Radford took the lead with 16:07 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Smith led his team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them ahead 41-29 at the break. Radford was outscored by Winthrop in the second half by a three-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Jules led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.