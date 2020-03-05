Winthrop was 6 of 9 on 3-pointers and shot 73% in the second half, including a stretch when the Eagles went 14 of 15.
Charles Falden also scored 17 points and Micheal Anumba added 13 for the Eagles. Ferguson also had 10 rebounds.
Tommy Bruner scored 19 points for the Spartans (13-20) and Nevin Zink and Everette Hammond added 12 each.
