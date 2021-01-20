Adonis Arms had 14 points and eight rebounds for Winthrop, which is 12-0 in league play for a second straight year. Kyle Zunic added 12 points and Chase Claxton had three blocks.
Rayshon Harrison had 16 points for the Blue Hose (3-7, 1-5), who have now lost four games in a row. Kirshon Thrash added 11 points and seven rebounds, and Trevon Reddish also scored 11 points.
The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Blue Hose on the season. Winthrop defeated Presbyterian 72-58 on Tuesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.