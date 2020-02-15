Hale’s 3-pointer with 30 seconds to go broke a tie at 85. JC Younger buried a 3 with 51 seconds left to knot the score at 85.
Hale and Chase Claxton each scored 14 for Winthrop.
Chris Martin scored a career-high 26 points for the Blue Hose (9-18, 6-8).
___
___
