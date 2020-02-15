Micheal Anumba made 1 of 2 foul shots to give Winthrop an 89-85 lead. Kody Shubert missed a free throw for the Blue Hose with eight seconds to go. He intentionally missed the second, the ball was rebounded by Presbyterian’s CJ Melton who threw it out to Shubert who buried a 3 with four seconds left. Hunter Hale then missed two free throws but Presbyterian didn’t have enough time for a shot attempt.