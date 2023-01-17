Winthrop visits High Point after McMahon's 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Winthrop Eagles (8-11, 3-3 Big South) at High Point Panthers (9-9, 1-5 Big South) Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop takes on the High Point Panthers after Sin’Cere McMahon scored 23 points in Winthrop’s 78-74 victory over the Campbell Fighting Camels. The Panthers have gone 6-3 in home games. High Point is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 3-3 in Big South play. Winthrop has a 5-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Panthers and Eagles face off Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant Randleman is averaging 8.4 points for the Panthers. Jaden House is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games for High Point.

Kasen Harrison is averaging 10.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Eagles. Kelton Talford is averaging 15.6 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 71.4% over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 70.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 26.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

