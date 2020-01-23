Bryson Mozone had 14 points for the Spartans (7-13, 2-5), who have now lost four games in a row. Everette Hammond added six rebounds.
Winthrop faces Presbyterian at home on Saturday. South Carolina Upstate faces UNC-Asheville at home on Saturday.
