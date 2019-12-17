Wirth scored Gonzaga’s next four points and in the final minute Loera was 6-for-6 from the foul line. The Bulldogs made all 16 of their free throws, to offset 3-of-10 shooting from the 3-point line.
Campbell added 10 points for Gonzaga (10-1), which has won eight straight since losing to current No. 1 Stanford in overtime. Wirth had nine rebounds and Loera five assists.
Tereza Vitulova led the Cowgirls (6-5), who only shot 33% (17 of 51), with 14 points.
_____
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.