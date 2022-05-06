Wisconsin adds Wofford transfer Max Klesmit to its backcourt

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has added former Wofford guard Max Klesmit as the Badgers continue reshaping their roster.
He had 8.2 points and 2.7 rebounds per game as a freshman in 2020-21.
This announcement comes three weeks after Wisconsin added Green Bay transfer Kamari McGee, a 6-foot guard from Racine who averaged 11.6 points for the Phoenix this past season.
Wisconsin must replace All-America guard Johnny Davis and second-leading scorer Brad Davison from a team that went 25-8, won a share of the Big Ten regular-season title and reached the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32 during the 2021-22 campaign.
___
