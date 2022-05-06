Wisconsin adds Wofford transfer Max Klesmit to its backcourt

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has added former Wofford guard Max Klesmit as the Badgers continue reshaping their roster.

Klesmit, who is from Neenah, Wisconsin, scored 14.9 points per game for Wofford this past season and earned third-team all-Southern Conference honors. The 6-foot-3 Klesmit also had 2.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game.