The Raiders’ record in Patriot play is 16-2. Colgate is fifth in the Patriot with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Keegan Records averaging 2.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Davis is averaging 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Badgers. Brad Davison is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

Nelly Cummings is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Raiders. Jack Ferguson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 7-3, averaging 68.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Raiders: 10-0, averaging 82.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 55.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

