Wisconsin hosts Lundy and Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (11-5, 3-3 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wisconsin -3.5; over/under is 129.5 BOTTOM LINE: Penn State visits the Wisconsin Badgers after Seth Lundy scored 25 points in Penn State’s 85-66 victory against the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Badgers are 6-2 on their home court. Wisconsin averages 66.8 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Nittany Lions are 3-3 in conference games. Penn State is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chucky Hepburn is shooting 46.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, while averaging 12.7 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals. Steven Crowl is averaging 12.4 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Wisconsin.

Jalen Pickett is averaging 17.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists for the Nittany Lions. Lundy is averaging 13.6 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the past 10 games for Penn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

