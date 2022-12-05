Wisconsin hosts No. 22 Maryland after Young's 24-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland Terrapins (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (6-2) Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Maryland takes on the Wisconsin Badgers after Jahmir Young scored 24 points in Maryland’s 71-66 victory against the Illinois Fighting Illini. The Badgers are 2-1 on their home court. Wisconsin scores 66.4 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Terrapins are 1-0 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland is eighth in the Big Ten with 35.0 rebounds per game led by Julian Reese averaging 7.8.

The Badgers and Terrapins face off Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Wahl is scoring 14.5 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Badgers. Chucky Hepburn is averaging 12.5 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 37.1% for Wisconsin.

Hakim Hart averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 51.9% from beyond the arc. Donta Scott is averaging 15.4 points and six rebounds for Maryland.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

