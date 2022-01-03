Chenal was the leading tackler for a Wisconsin defense that allowed the fewest yards per game of any Football Bowl Subdivision team this season.
He had 115 tackles and 18 ½ tackles to rank first on his team in both categories — despite missing the Badgers’ first two games due to COVID-19. Chenal also recorded eight sacks to rank second on the team.
Wisconsin (9-4) closed its season Thursday by beating Arizona State 20-13 in the Las Vegas Bowl.
