PERFECT WHEN: Maryland is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.1 percent or less. The Terrapins are 0-3 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.
STREAK STATS: Wisconsin has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 79 points while giving up 56.1.
DID YOU KNOW: The Wisconsin offense has recorded a turnover on only 12.5 percent of its possessions, which is the second-lowest rate in the country. The Maryland defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 288th among Division I teams).
