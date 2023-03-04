Wisconsin visits Minnesota after Battle's 20-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wisconsin Badgers (16-13, 8-11 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-20, 2-16 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts the Wisconsin Badgers after Jamison Battle scored 20 points in Minnesota’s 75-74 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The Golden Gophers have gone 6-10 at home. Minnesota is 2-13 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Badgers are 8-11 in Big Ten play. Wisconsin is 5-6 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ta’Lon Cooper is averaging 9.9 points and 6.1 assists for the Golden Gophers. Battle is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Chucky Hepburn is averaging 12.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Badgers. Connor Essegian is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 1-9, averaging 62.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Badgers: 4-6, averaging 63.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article