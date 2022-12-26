Wisconsin, Oklahoma State bowling after inconsistent seasons

PHOENIX — Wisconsin (6-6, Big Ten) vs Oklahoma State (7-5, Big 12), Dec. 27, 10:15 p.m. EST (ESPN)
KEY MATCHUP
Wisconsin’s QB vs. Oklahoma State’s defense. The Badgers lost three-year starter Graham Mertz to the transfer portal — he ended up at Florida — so the offense will be in the hands of fifth-year senior Chase Wolf or freshman Myles Burkett. They had a combined six pass attempts this season and will be facing a Cowboys defense that was 13th nationally, allowing 305.4 total yards per game.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Wisconsin: S John Torchio. The senior tied for eighth nationally with five interceptions and is the first Wisconsin player with two interception returns for touchdowns in a season since 2010.
Oklahoma State: QB Garret Rangel. The freshman will get the start in the desert after four-year starter Spencer Sanders entered the transfer portal. Rangel doesn’t have Sanders’ elusiveness, but is a solid passer who’s still mobile. He started two games this season, throwing for a combined 482 yards and two touchdowns against West Virginia and Kansas.
FACTS & FIGURES
Wisconsin is playing a bowl game in Arizona for the first time since the 1996 Copper Bowl. ... Oklahoma State is playing in its 17th straight bowl game, the sixth-longest streak in FBS. ... Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen averages 5.4 yards per carry, which was second in the Big Ten among backs with at least 150 carries. ... The Cowboys and Badgers are among five teams with a winning record every year since 2010, with Alabama, Boise State and Oklahoma. ... The Badgers have scored at least 20 points in nine straight bowl games. ... Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy has 11 bowl victories and can move into a tie with three others for sixth all-time with a win.
