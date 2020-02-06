Questioned by the Journal Sentinel about the allegation, senior associate athletic director Justin Doherty said the athletics department was made aware of the allegation Sunday “and has already taken measures to address it.”

“Anytime we are made of an allegation of any kind, it is handled with the utmost seriousness,” Doherty said. He did not provide specifics.

AD

King could use the claim in an effort to gain immediate eligibility from the NCAA after he transfers.

Georgia quarterback Justin Fields transferred to Ohio State before the start of the 2019 season and was given immediate eligibility after claiming a member of the Georgia baseball team used racially derogatory comments during a football game.