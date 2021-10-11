“You’re always changing,” Gard said. “I think I’ve looked at that every year, every day, to be honest with you. How can I improve and get better and help our young men? I think also coming out of COVID, everything that is new, that is different is viewed as a drastic change when maybe it was in the planning stages anyway and COVID kind of put the brakes on it. I think you’re always looking to improve and looking to change for the better, whether it’s schematically, whether it’s in your program.”