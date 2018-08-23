MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin receiver Quintez Cephus is making his initial court appearance on charges he sexually assaulted two women this spring.

Cephus was to appear in Dane County Circuit Court on Thursday. He was expected to enter a plea and have bail set.

Prosecutors charged Cephus on Monday with second- and third-degree sexual assault, both felonies. According to a criminal complaint, two women told investigators that Cephus sexually assaulted them in his apartment April 22.

The 20-year-old Cephus has denied any wrongdoing. He was suspended by the fourth-ranked team indefinitely Monday.

Police say Cephus’ roommate, receiver Danny Davis, was present at the time of the allegations. He has not been charged but was suspended Wednesday for the Badgers’ first two games.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.