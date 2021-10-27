“We just kind of talked as a group of players and said we’re done with taking the crap and decided just to draw a line in the sand and say, ‘We’re going to be physical from here on out. We’re going to be fast and physical and tough,’” offensive tackle Tyler Beach said. “That’s just kind of been our mindset. Instead of feeling things out on the first drive, we’re trying to come out there and hit guys in the mouth on the first drive.”