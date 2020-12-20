Wisconsin: The Badgers are set to extend their Big Ten-leading streak to 19 consecutive seasons playing in a bowl. Only Georgia (24) and Oklahoma (22) are currently on longer runs. Wisconsin had two of its first three games canceled.
LAST TIME
This is the first meeting between these two teams.
BOWL HISTORY
Wake Forest: Third appearance in this bowl, 15th bowl appearance overall. Wake Forest owns a 9-5 bowl record and lost 27-21 to Michigan State in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 27, 2019.
Wisconsin: First appearance in this bowl, 32nd bowl appearance overall. Wisconsin owns a 16-15 bowl record and lost 28-27 to Oregon in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2020.
