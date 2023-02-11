Wisconsin visits Nebraska following Tominaga's 24-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wisconsin Badgers (14-9, 6-7 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-14, 4-10 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nebraska -3; over/under is 127 BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska takes on the Wisconsin Badgers after Keisei Tominaga scored 24 points in Nebraska’s 93-72 loss to the Michigan Wolverines. The Cornhuskers have gone 8-3 at home. Nebraska averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 5- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Badgers are 6-7 in Big Ten play. Wisconsin scores 65.1 points and has outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Cornhuskers and Badgers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrick Walker is scoring 13.3 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Cornhuskers. Tominaga is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

Connor Essegian is shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, while averaging 11.3 points. Chucky Hepburn is shooting 40.4% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for Wisconsin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 3-7, averaging 64.0 points, 27.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Badgers: 3-7, averaging 60.7 points, 26.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

