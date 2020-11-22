LAST MEETING: Wisconsin got the 65-52 win over E. Illinois when these two teams faced each other last year.
DID YOU KNOW: Wisconsin limited its 11 non-conference opponents to an average of just 59.1 points per game last year. The Badgers offense scored 68 points per matchup on their way to a 7-4 record against competition outside the Big Ten Conference. Eastern Illinois went 5-5 against non-conference teams last season.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.