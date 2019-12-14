Meylor led the Warhawks on a 46-yard drive that used 5:33 and was capped by Wojciech Gasienica’s 37-yard field goal for a 35-32 lead with 2:10 remaining. On the Johnnies (12-2) first play of the ensuing possession, Jackson Erdmann’s pass was intercepted by Matt Anderson. Alex Peete converted a second-and-7 with a 16-yard rush to allow Wisconsin-Whitewater to run out the clock.