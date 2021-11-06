NOTES: The Badgers five-game winning streak is their longest since opening 2019 with six straight. .. The 579 yards was their most in a Big Ten game since posting 606 yards vs. Purdue on Nov. 23, 2019. ... During the winning streak, the Badgers have allowed an average of 7.4 points and 185.6 yards. ....The Badgers totaled at least 250 yards rushing and passing for the first time since rushing for 294 and passing for 292 vs. Akron in 2016. The last time they had at least 250 and 250 in a Big Ten game was an 83-20 win over Indiana in 2010 (338 rushing, 260 passing).