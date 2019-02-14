MADISON, Wis. — Marsha Howard scored 28 points and Kelly Karlis had her second double-double of the season to help Wisconsin beat No. 24 Michigan State 79-62 Thursday night for the Badgers’ first win over a ranked opponent in six years.

Wisconsin snapped a 32-game skid against ranked teams dating to a 73-61 win over then-No. 7 Penn State on Jan. 31, 2013.

Karlis finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds and Niya Beverly scored 12 for the Badgers (12-13, 3-10 Big Ten), who had lost three in a row and nine of their last 10.

Howard made a layup to open the scoring and added a 3-pointer in an 8-0 opening run and Karlis had seven points as the Badgers scored 14 of the last 16 first-quarter points to make it 22-14. Wisconsin led by double figures the rest of the way. Michigan State (17-7, 7-6) missed its first seven field-goal attempts and shot just 4 of 17 (24 percent) in the opening period.

Shay Colley had 24 points and nine rebounds, and Nia Clouden scored 16, for the Spartans. Michigan State has lost six of its last seven on the road.

