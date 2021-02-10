Sydney Hilliard had 13 points and seven assists, and Estella Moschkau scored 10 for Wisconsin. Julie Pospisilova, Wisconsin’s only starter not in double figures, finished with eight points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks.
Dorka Juhasz led Ohio State (12-3, 8-3) with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Madison Greene added 15 points and Braxtin Miller scored 10. Jacy Sheldon, who entered leading the team with 17 points per game, was held to seven points.
