“As a program, our thoughts are with Lorne and his family right now,” Badgers coach Greg Gard said in a statement. “He is a big part of our Wisconsin basketball family and we are going to continue supporting him in every way possible during this time.”
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.