Wisconsin's Fickell promotes Letton to tight ends coach

Fickell, now the Wisconsin head coach, originally selected former Cincinnati offensive coordinator Gino Guidugli as his tight ends coach. Guidugli has since left Wisconsin and is expected to take over as Notre Dame’s quarterbacks coach.

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has promoted Nate Letton from quality control coach to tight ends coach, enabling him to have the same role he filled on Luke Fickell’s Cincinnati staff last season.

“Nate is a tremendous young coach and we‘re really fortunate to be able to add him to our on-field staff,” Fickell said in a university statement. “Having been with him for the last three years I’ve seen first-hand his relentless work ethic and his ability to connect and mentor our student-athletes.”