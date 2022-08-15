Wishbone fullback Worster of great Texas teams dead at 73

AUSTIN, Texas — Steve Worster, the powerful fullback in a bruising wishbone offense that led Texas to the undisputed national championship in 1969 and the brink of another a year later, died Saturday. He was 73.
Worster was a consensus All-American in 1970 and finished fourth on the Heisman Trophy ballot that season. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in 1971 but never played in the NFL. He played one season in the Canadian Football League before giving up football and returning to Texas.
Worster was inducted into the Texas Sports, Texas High School Football and Cotton Bowl halls of fame.
