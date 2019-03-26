There’s a certain fascination with watching a basketball player shoot 7 for 31 from the field. If he is willing to spend other evenings in the same season going 8 for 27, 4 for 24, 7 for 23, 7 for 21 or 6 for 20, it’s even more impressive. Most of us might imagine flinching somewhere around shot No. 20. We might blush around shot No. 25, or might request a bathroom break around shot No. 30, before exiting the facility altogether.

All of this helps explain why Purdue’s Carsen Edwards, the 6-foot-1 guard from the Houston area, is among the most compelling players remaining in the Sweet 16, as his team reaches Louisville down Interstate 65 to play Tennessee on Thursday. With him, one gets a glimpse of what so many lack: ironclad confidence.

One sees, for lack of a better term, large intestines.

It’s not just that he is among a handful of players who will grace a third straight Sweet 16 — after having gone 1 for 10 in 21 reserve minutes in 2017 in a 98-66 loss to Kansas, and 11 for 20 with 30 points in 32 minutes in 2018 in a 78-65 loss to Texas Tech. It’s not just that Purdue has reached this rarefied stage largely because he up and pulled a 12 for 21 this past Saturday night, going 9 for 16 from suburbia and scoring 42 points in an 87-61 mauling of defending champion Villanova.

It’s that his performance against the Wildcats followed four shooting performances — 7 for 31 at Minnesota, 6 for 18 at Northwestern, 4 for 17 against Minnesota in the Big Ten tournament and 7 for 23 against Old Dominion in the first round of the NCAA tournament — that added up to 24 for 89, or just shy of 27 percent. Observers, fascinated, had asked about it more than once or twice, enough that at a news conference late Saturday night after the win over Villanova, Nicole Auerbach of the Athletic asked Edwards if he had grown tired of people asking.

“If we’re really being honest, I’m very tired of it,” he said. “But I understand. I just have to keep working even after being able to have a game like this. I still have to stay in the gym, continue to work and continue to prepare for the next game. I’m really tired of it, but I’m thankful to be able to have some shots [fall] for me today.”

He also said, “Honestly, I wouldn’t say I knew I had a career night until the game was over,” as if there had set in a certain semiconsciousness born of boldness.

That’s our guy right there.

At 23.6 points per game, he led the Big Ten, finished 10th in the country and finished second behind Marquette’s Markus Howard (No. 5 overall) among schools in major conferences where teams tend to have multiple scoring threats. The junior also saw his field goal percentage dip to .386 after .458 last year and .382 the year before, and his three-point percentage land at .335 after .406 as a sophomore and .340 as a freshman. He also has 102 turnovers to 96 assists, even if he does have a peppy rebounding average for a 6-1 player (3.5 per game), and does make 84 percent of his free throws.

All this, for an all-Big Ten player the past two seasons, who entered the NBA draft last spring but then returned.

“I think any time you’ve played a lot and you’ve been in a lot of games, it’s the other things you have to be able to do to help your team win,” Purdue Coach Matt Painter said last week, soon adding: “He hasn’t shot a high percentage this year. His percentages haven’t been as good as it was in the past year. Yet we won the Big Ten [a share of the regular season title] and we got a three seed [in the NCAA tournament]. Ultimately, that’s what your goal is. I think he’s done a better job on the defensive end. Each team is a little different in terms of how they throw people at him, how they handle ball screens, how they handle him in general.”

Then Painter spoke the crucial passage: “He’s one of those guys you feel he can get out of it.”

It seemed a testament to the human condition, built so substantially upon hope.

Painter called Edwards “a very dynamic player,” an assertion close to unarguable. Then Painter said: “But he sometimes tries to find his way into a game by being a volume shooter. That’s where he gets into trouble at times instead of letting things come to you. . . . I thought [against Villanova] with some of the size they put on him, he was able to get by them, but also dribble to where he can make some space and make some pullup threes also. I thought he had a good balance” and made “some good decisions.”

“I don’t look at him in terms of his percentage and stuff,” said Painter, who is in his 14th season as Purdue coach. “I look at him more as just the decisions . . . when he makes good decisions, it takes care of itself. He will have a couple outlier games, but for the most part it worked itself out. He’s played a lot of basketball. You don’t get really talented guys like him that stay for three years. He’s got a lot of experience and he’s going into his third straight Sweet 16.”

As such, the Louisville air sets to fill with basketballs that have just left Edwards’s hands, but any forthcoming clang symphony doesn’t mean he has reentered a slump. It doesn’t mean he has even entertained the notion that there could be a slump. As he said after the 7-for-23 showing against Old Dominion last week, “I’m just glad our team won. We don’t talk about having a slump or things like that.”