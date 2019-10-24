Iowa snapped at two-game losing streak with a lackluster 26-20 win over Purdue last week and got some new life in the Big Ten West race with Wisconsin getting stunned at Illinois. They trail the Badgers by a game and Minnesota by two. But if the Hawkeyes go unbeaten the rest of the way — a stretch that would include a road win at No. 13 Wisconsin and a victory at home against the 17th-ranked Gophers — they would get to the conference championship game if Minnesota loses once more. The Wildcats are staggering, coming off a 52-3 beat-down by Ohio State. That gave them four straight losses and matched their worst skid since 2014.