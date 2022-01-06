The Bison (13-1) had won seven of eight FCS titles before losing to Sam Houston State in the quarterfinals that were moved to the spring because of COVID-19. The Bison entered the playoffs without quarterback Trey Lance and offensive lineman Dillon Radunz, both of whom passed on the spring season and were picked in the first two rounds of the NFL draft. They also lost star linebacker Jabril Cox, now of the Dallas Cowboys, to LSU.