Kalil Thomas had 10 points for UMass Lowell (11-11). Withers hit 9 of 13 3-pointers.
R.J. Eytle-Rock had 18 points and six rebounds for the Retrievers (14-6). L.J. Owens added 13 points. Darnell Rogers had 13 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.