McClung, the Hoyas’ highflying guard, missed the game after being poked in the eye Saturday in a win over American. With the sophomore courtside in a suit, the Friars were able to focus most of their defensive energy on center Omer Yurtseven, who scored 14 points, more than four under his season average of 18.2.

“You have to take your hats off to them,” Coach Patrick Ewing said. “They came ready and prepared. Regardless of who was there, they were more ready than we were in the first half.”

Yurtseven was one of three Hoyas in double figures. Terrell Allen and Jahvon Blair had 10 points apiece but combined to shoot just 6 of 29 from the field.

“Mac is an important part of our team. With him on the floor, we stand a much better chance,” Ewing said. “But one of the things I’ve been telling our guys is that everybody was crying about minutes and opportunities. Now they got opportunities, and they have to step up and make shots and make plays.”

The Hoyas (10-4), who entered with a six-game winning streak, never recovered from their slow start, digging a hole as deep as 33 points in the first half before going into intermission trailing 54-23.

Four Friars (8-6) notched double figures — Alpha Diallo (20, six above his season average), Luwane Pipkins (14), A.J. Reeves (13) and David Duke (10).

Providence shot 53.8 percent from the field, including 10 of 25 from beyond the arc. That was a major factor in the Friars leading from the opening tip to the final buzzer.

“They made tough shots, but our defense wasn’t crisp,” Ewing said. “For the most part our defense has been improving throughout the year, but tonight was not our best night.”

Another factor was Providence’s ability to control Yurtseven, who had six double-doubles before this game but wasn’t able to make his presence felt.

“They did a great job of fronting him and making his catches tough,” Ewing said. “When that’s happening, other guys have to step up. Other guys have to make shots. That didn’t happen for us early.

“In the second half it was a different story. But they did what they needed to do in the first half of imposing their will, and we did not handle it right.”

The Friars, who played man-to-man defense, prevented Georgetown from reaching double digits (28-10) until 8:26 was left in the half.

Also as a result of their defense, the Friars scored 19 points off 10 Georgetown turnovers and held the Hoyas to a paltry 28 percent shooting in the first half.

Conversely, Providence torched Georgetown’s man-to-man defense, shooting 64.5 percent over the first 20 minutes.

“I told our guys we can’t go down 14-0,” Ewing said. “We can’t do that. We can’t turn the ball over as many times as we did without getting a shot at the basket.”

Georgetown regained a measure of respectability in the second half, finding some rhythm on offense and forcing turnovers on the defensive end. During one stretch, the Hoyas forced the Friars into four consecutive turnovers. When Yurtseven nailed a short jumper, the Hoyas sliced their deficit to 16 points (65-49) with 10:25 remaining. But Diallo scored on a layup and Pipkins buried both ends of a two-shot foul and then added a jumper to push the lead by to 22.

“We were more aggressive offensively,” Ewing said. “Our shooters were able to make shots. We pressed a little bit, which also helped.”

Ewing noted that Providence missed all seven of its three-point attempts in the second half.

“In the second half our defense was a lot better,” Ewing said. “But when you dig yourself that deep a hole, it’s hard to come back.”

