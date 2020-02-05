The Hoyas (13-10, 3-7), shorthanded because of injury and multiple transfers, lost for the fourth time in five games to remain in the bottom three in the Big East. They also have dropped nine of 11 against Seton Hall, which grew its lead atop the conference to two games with its 11th win in 12 contests.

AD

“I’m proud of my team,” Ewing said. “Even though we lost, I’m very proud of them. We got down big, but we fought, came back, cut it to four at one point, but they were able to make some shots and build the lead back up. We’re only playing six guys. It’s rough when you’re only playing six guys.”

AD

McClung, who averages a team-best 16.4 points, good for fifth in the Big East, watched from the bench in a blue suit as his Hoyas teammates rallied from a terrible start to make the proceedings competitive for much of the second half, closing to 69-65 with 4:16 to play on Jahvon Blair’s three-pointer.

The Pirates (17-5, 9-1) countered, however, with Myles Powell’s driving layup through congestion. Jared Rhoden deflected a pass on the Hoyas’ next possession for a steal and scored on a run-out while getting fouled.

AD

Rhoden missed the bonus foul shot, but Quincy McKnight sank a three-pointer with 53 seconds left for a 76-67 lead in front of a sparse announced crowd of 4,344.

Seton Hall opened the game on a 16-0 run before a methodical comeback got the Hoyas within 43-40 early in the second half on a three-point play from Blair, capping an 8-1 push that included Jagan Mosely’s three-pointer.

AD

Georgetown got no closer the rest of the way after Powell scored five in a row to grow the lead back to three possessions.

“I think he played the way he always plays,” Seton Hall Coach Kevin Willard said of Powell. “I think sometimes that bothers him when he doesn’t get off to good starts. He worked off his jump shot, which I think was key.”

AD

Omer Yurtseven led Georgetown with 19 points and 15 rebounds for the center’s 14th double double this season. The 7-foot senior’s inside presence in part accounted for the Hoyas’ 29-9 advantage in second-chance points.

Blair added 18 points on 4-for-16 shooting for Georgetown, which went 21 for 24 from the free throw line but shot just 34 percent from the field, including 4 of 21 from three-point range.

Powell, a leading candidate for Big East player of the year, finished with a game-high 34 points, three short of his season high. Rhoden (12 points) was the only other Pirates player to score in double figures, with center Romaro Gill chipping in eight blocks, equaling a career high.

AD

AD

“They’re a very good team, one of the best teams in the Big East, and you know the reason why,” Ewing said. “They have shot-blocking at the rim. They have a guy like Powell who can give you 35 any night. They have great defense, and they have tremendous size and athleticism.”

McClung, meantime, was all but certain to be unavailable when Ewing announced Tuesday the sophomore guard had hurt his right foot during Saturday’s practice. He missed Sunday’s game against St. John’s, a 73-72 victory, and had an MRI exam Monday.

Ewing indicated McClung, selected to the Big East all-freshman team last season, is “day-to-day” and essentially ruled him out until at least Georgetown’s next game, a home contest Saturday against last-place DePaul.

AD

It’s the third time this season McClung, who arrived at the arena wearing a walking boot, has missed a game. An eye injury kept him out Dec. 31 at Providence, and the Hoyas were barely competitive on the way to a 76-60 dismantling after trailing by 31 points at halftime.

AD

Seton Hall, meantime, had been girding for a significant potential absence of its own when McKnight, the starting point guard, required assistance leaving the floor with a sore knee during the second half of this past weekend’s 74-62 loss to Xavier that ended the Pirates’ 10-game winning streak.

But McKnight had an MRI that came back clean, according to an announcement Monday from athletic department officials, and Seton Hall’s second leading scorer came out for warmups Wednesday night demonstrating no discomfort.

AD

McKnight, ranked second in the conference in assists entering Wednesday, controlled the first matchup between the teams Jan. 3, collecting 10 assists without a turnover to go along with 14 points in directing a 78-62 triumph in Newark.

The 6-4 senior was at it again during the first half this time against Georgetown, assisting on four field goals without a turnover as part of the Pirates’ initial flurry that featured four consecutive three-pointers, including two from Powell from NBA range.