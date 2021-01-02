LONG-RANGE THREAT: Western Kentucky’s Luke Frampton has attempted 53 3-pointers and connected on 43.4 percent of them, and is 15 for 24 over the past five games.
ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Hilltoppers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the 49ers. Charlotte has an assist on 36 of 73 field goals (49.3 percent) over its past three outings while Western Kentucky has assists on 42 of 82 field goals (51.2 percent) during its past three games.
RECENT GAMES: Western Kentucky has averaged 76.4 points per game over its last five games. The Hilltoppers have given up only 70.2 points per game over that span.
