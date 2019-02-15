UAB (15-11, 7-6) vs. Western Kentucky (16-10, 9-4)

E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky looks for its sixth straight conference win against UAB. Western Kentucky’s last CUSA loss came against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 62-50 on Jan. 26. UAB beat Marshall by nine on the road in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: UAB’s Lewis Sullivan, Jalen Perry and Jeremiah Bell have combined to score 44 percent of the team’s points this season, including 52 percent of all Blazers scoring over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Zack Bryant has made or assisted on 44 percent of all UAB field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 28 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Western Kentucky has scored 76.6 points per game and allowed 67 over its five-game home winning streak.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Hilltoppers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Blazers. Western Kentucky has an assist on 42 of 83 field goals (50.6 percent) over its previous three contests while UAB has assists on 30 of 70 field goals (42.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UAB is rated second among CUSA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.9 percent. The Blazers have averaged 11.1 offensive boards per game and 12.3 per game over their last three games.

